Chess Tournaments Coming to Wicomico Youth & Civic Center

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico Recreation is gearing up to host its annual youth and adult chess tournaments at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.

The youth tournament will be held Friday, Feb. 23, followed by the adult tournament on Saturday, Feb. 24. Both will take place in the Da Nang Rooms.

Play will begin for the youth tournament, for ages 5 to 18, at 5:30 p.m. Registration is $7 in advance and $12 at the door. Day-of registration will start at 5 p.m. Youth players are guaranteed four matches, and there will be multiple age divisions.

The adult tournament, for ages 19 and older, will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 24. Registration is $12 in advance and $17 at the door. Day-of registration will begin at 8 a.m. Adult players are guaranteed three matches, and there will be rated and unrated divisions.

Players are encouraged to bring their own chess sets and clocks.

Awards will be given to first, second and third place winners.

Registration is available at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center Box Office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or you can register online here.