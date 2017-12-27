Chess Tournaments Coming to Wicomico Youth & Civic Center

According to the State Fire Marshall, an electrical fire is responsible for a blaze which consumed the home of the Luna-Alvarez family, who barely escaped.More
According to the State Fire Marshall, an electrical fire is responsible for a blaze which consumed the home of the Luna-Alvarez family, who barely escaped.More
Two homes are destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. According to the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, one person was also injured as she ran back into a home and fell. About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties are on the scene. Chief Terry Jester told WBOC propane leaks ignited the fire. All fire personnel are dealing with the situation right now.More
Two homes are destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. According to the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, one person was also injured as she ran back into a home and fell. About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties are on the scene. Chief Terry Jester told WBOC propane leaks ignited the fire. All fire personnel are dealing with the situation right now.More