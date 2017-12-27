Retired UMES Professor Dead at 73

SALISBURY, Md.- The founder of the physical therapy program at University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Raymond Blakely, has died at his home in Salisbury.

Blakely founded the program in 1981. It originally started as an undergrad program but later offered both master's and doctorate degrees.

Blakely worked at UMES for 35 years before retiring in 2016.

Doctor Brenda Wade, who worked with him for 27 years at UMES, said he was not only a great educator but one of the greatest people she ever knew.

Blakely was 73-years-old.