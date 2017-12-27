Retired UMES Professor Dead at 73

The Beary home in Slaughter Beach was one of five homes either damaged or destroyed by a wind-whipped fire on Christmas night. Vanessa Beary said her parents, John and Bianca Beary of Cincinnati, had just closed on the Bay Avenue home in October and were looking forward to gathering their children and grandchildren together for the first time on Christmas Day.More
According to the State Fire Marshall, an electrical fire is responsible for a blaze which consumed the home of the Luna-Alvarez family, who barely escaped.More
Tournament Director James Simmons says the annual challenge has now claimed the title as the largest holiday high school basketball tournament in the nation. This also means a big economic boost for Wicomico County.More
