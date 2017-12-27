Active Shooter Training Held by Somerset County Sheriff's Office - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Active Shooter Training Held by Somerset County Sheriff's Office

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 5:28 PM Updated:

Crisfield, Md.- The Somerset County Sheriff's Office is holding several active shooter training sessions amid the increasing number of mass shootings our nation is facing.

They are inviting pastors and church leaders out to one of those sessions Wednesday night at 7pm. There, they'll go over guidelines on how to train parishioners and what they can practice to improve security.

The three simple words the program the Sheriff's department is teaching: avoid, deny, defend. Sheriff Ronnie Howard explained these words can help save lives.

"You can use this program whether it's schools, churches, or the work place," Howard said.

Another training session was held last week at the Volunteer Fire Company in Princess Anne, Md. There were about 65 church leaders who came out to that session, while even more are expected to come out tonight.

Despite the training, some people said they'll still leave things to the police in an actual situation.

"I would try to get a hold of the authorities and not take it in my own hands... get the cops," Doug Swift said.

Business owners can also contact the Sheriff's Office for help training their employees at the workplace.

 

  Slaughter Beach Homeowners Assess Losses

    Slaughter Beach Homeowners Assess Losses

  Family Displaced in Hurlock Fire

    Family Displaced in Hurlock Fire

  Governor's Challenge Now Country's Largest Holiday High School Basketball Tourney

    Governor's Challenge Now Country's Largest Holiday High School Basketball Tourney

