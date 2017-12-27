DSP Shuts Down Road In Milford While Investigating Serious Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Boy, 14, Killed in Go-Kart Accident in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A 14-year-old boy riding a Go-Kart in Milford, Del. Wednesday evening was killed after he crashed the vehicle, police said.

The crash happened around 4:40pm on Wednesday on Cedar Creek Road south of Wilkins Road. Police said, the boy was driving a Go-Kart on the shoulder of Cedar Creek Road when they said he swerved into the path of an oncoming Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, a 36-year-old woman from Lincoln, Del., was unable to avoid hitting the Go-Kart, police said, causing the boy to be thrown from the vehicle. Police said the Camry came to a stop a short distance from the crash site with the Go-Kart partially lodged under its bumper.

The 14-year-old driver of the Go-Kart was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is not being released while his family can be notified. The 36-year-old driver of the Camry was not injured.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident.

Cedar Creek Road was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

 

 

 

