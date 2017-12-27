New Restuarant Serves Up Business in Pocomoke City Following Clo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Restaurant Serves Up Business in Pocomoke City Following Closure of Riverside Grill

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 5:45 PM Updated:

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - About two months after Riverside Grill closed its doors in Pocomoke City, Mallards on the River is serving up business in its place.

"Oh, it's been excellent. Everyone in town has been super excited about the buzz, so the more they come, the more we provide," said Mallards owner "Johnny Mo" Morrison.

For many in town, the Riverside Grill was a staple of the downtown area, and Johnny said he's trying to serve up the same reputation. 

Mallard's isn't just serving up business inside the restaurant. 

People around town said the new restaurant is helping to attract visitors to other downtown businesses.

Delmarva Discovery Center President Stacey Yeisner said she noticed a drop in visitorship during the two months the restaurant space sat empty.

"Our numbers were down 22 percent in the museum store gift shop one month and 31 percent the next month," she said. 

Appliance store owner Mark Lusby said Mallards is cooking up the perfect recipe to return that business to town.

"Really encouraging to see people there, cars there, you know that's good for the town because people come into town. They wanna see my town. They wanna see the downtown discovery center," said Lusby.

