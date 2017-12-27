Dorchester County First Responders Get New Radio System

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Climbing into the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department's newest engine is quite a treat for fireman, Brian Tolley.

But Tolley says there's only one word to describe the radio system used inside.

"Decaying, if you will, because the radios are out of tune," Tolley said.

And for first responders like Tolley, it's taking a toll.

He says in some areas of Dorchester County, patchy service is making his job harder.

"Especially when you get into wooded areas, pine trees, and structures," Tolley said.

But now, a Christmas gift so very needed.

Anna Sierra, the Director of Dorchester County Emergency Services, says a new radio system is on its way.

It's called FIRST - short for the Maryland First Responders Interoperable Radio System Team.

A system already used in other Eastern Shore counties and, by next year, Dorchester too.

"It's one less thing that we have to deal with so that we can really focus on serving the community," Sierra said.

The new system will cost the county nearly $7 million.

Sierra says that's a good deal considering it would cost another $5 million to update the old radio system.

Communications Chief, Kim Vickers, says the new system will streamline emergency communications across counties and into Delaware.

"It's just going to be a better flow and easier flow for the first responders," Vickers said.

It's an upgrade Tolley says will be invaluable.

"You cannot put a dollar price on communication and safety," Tolley said.