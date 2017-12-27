Dorchester County First Responders Get New Radio System - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dorchester County First Responders Get New Radio System

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 6:29 PM Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Climbing into the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department's newest engine is quite a treat for fireman, Brian Tolley.

But Tolley says there's only one word to describe the radio system used inside.

"Decaying, if you will, because the radios are out of tune," Tolley said.

And for first responders like Tolley, it's taking a toll.

He says in some areas of Dorchester County, patchy service is making his job harder.

"Especially when you get into wooded areas, pine trees, and structures," Tolley said.

But now, a Christmas gift so very needed.

Anna Sierra, the Director of Dorchester County Emergency Services, says a new radio system is on its way.

It's called FIRST - short for the Maryland First Responders Interoperable Radio System Team.

A system already used in other Eastern Shore counties and, by next year, Dorchester too.

"It's one less thing that we have to deal with so that we can really focus on serving the community," Sierra said.

The new system will cost the county nearly $7 million.

Sierra says that's a good deal considering it would cost another $5 million to update the old radio system.

Communications Chief, Kim Vickers, says the new system will streamline emergency communications across counties and into Delaware.

"It's just going to be a better flow and easier flow for the first responders," Vickers said.

It's an upgrade Tolley says will be invaluable.

"You cannot put a dollar price on communication and safety," Tolley said.

 

 

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Slaughter Beach Homeowners Assess Losses

    Slaughter Beach Homeowners Assess Losses

    The Beary home in Slaughter Beach was one of five homes either damaged or destroyed by a wind-whipped fire on Christmas night. Vanessa Beary said her parents, John and Bianca Beary of Cincinnati, had just closed on the Bay Avenue home in October and were looking forward to gathering their children and grandchildren together for the first time on Christmas Day.

    More

    The Beary home in Slaughter Beach was one of five homes either damaged or destroyed by a wind-whipped fire on Christmas night. Vanessa Beary said her parents, John and Bianca Beary of Cincinnati, had just closed on the Bay Avenue home in October and were looking forward to gathering their children and grandchildren together for the first time on Christmas Day.

    More

  • Family Displaced in Hurlock Fire

    Family Displaced in Hurlock Fire

    According to the State Fire Marshall, an electrical fire is responsible for a blaze which consumed the home of the Luna-Alvarez family, who barely escaped.

    More

    According to the State Fire Marshall, an electrical fire is responsible for a blaze which consumed the home of the Luna-Alvarez family, who barely escaped.

    More

  • Governor's Challenge Now Country's Largest Holiday High School Basketball Tourney

    Governor's Challenge Now Country's Largest Holiday High School Basketball Tourney

    Tournament Director James Simmons says the annual challenge has now claimed the title as the largest holiday high school basketball tournament in the nation. This also means a big economic boost for Wicomico County.

    More

    Tournament Director James Simmons says the annual challenge has now claimed the title as the largest holiday high school basketball tournament in the nation. This also means a big economic boost for Wicomico County.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices