Delaware Firefighters Will Soon Use Universal Mayday Signal

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Firefighters in Delaware will soon be using a universal mayday signal that will help them swiftly work together if a colleague is in trouble.

A new policy calls for all 61 Delaware county fire companies and seven dispatch centers to use the same mayday code if a firefighter is imperiled.

Various stations and dispatch centers have previously used independent responses to mayday calls.

Wilmington Fire Chief Michael Donohue tells the newspaper that the new mayday policy "puts all the firefighters on the same page."

Work to standardize the emergency code started three years ago.

