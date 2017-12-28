Mobile Home Destroyed by Fire in Queen Anne's County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Mobile Home Destroyed by Fire in Queen Anne's County

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 9:16 AM Updated:

MILLINGTON, Md.- Authorities are searching for the cause of a Wednesday night fire that caused more than $50,000 in damage to a mobile home in Queen Anne's County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at an single-wide mobile home with multiple additions located at 1219 Dudley Corners Road in Millington.

It took 40 firefighters from the Crumpton Volunteer Fire Company approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control. 

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $3,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call deputy state fire marshals in the Upper Eastern Shore office at 410-822-7609.

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Slaughter Beach Homeowners Assess Losses

    Slaughter Beach Homeowners Assess Losses

    The Beary home in Slaughter Beach was one of five homes either damaged or destroyed by a wind-whipped fire on Christmas night. Vanessa Beary said her parents, John and Bianca Beary of Cincinnati, had just closed on the Bay Avenue home in October and were looking forward to gathering their children and grandchildren together for the first time on Christmas Day.

    More

    The Beary home in Slaughter Beach was one of five homes either damaged or destroyed by a wind-whipped fire on Christmas night. Vanessa Beary said her parents, John and Bianca Beary of Cincinnati, had just closed on the Bay Avenue home in October and were looking forward to gathering their children and grandchildren together for the first time on Christmas Day.

    More

  • WBOC Morning Weather: December 28, 2017

    WBOC Morning Weather: December 28, 2017

  • Dorchester County First Responders Get New Radio System

    Dorchester County First Responders Get New Radio System

    Anna Sierra, the Director of Dorchester County Emergency Services, says a new radio system is on its way.

    It's called FIRST - short for the Maryland First Responders Interoperable Radio System Team.

    A system already used in other Eastern Shore counties and, by next year, Dorchester too.

    More

    Anna Sierra, the Director of Dorchester County Emergency Services, says a new radio system is on its way.

    It's called FIRST - short for the Maryland First Responders Interoperable Radio System Team.

    A system already used in other Eastern Shore counties and, by next year, Dorchester too.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices