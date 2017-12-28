Mobile Home Destroyed by Fire in Queen Anne's County

MILLINGTON, Md.- Authorities are searching for the cause of a Wednesday night fire that caused more than $50,000 in damage to a mobile home in Queen Anne's County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at an single-wide mobile home with multiple additions located at 1219 Dudley Corners Road in Millington.

It took 40 firefighters from the Crumpton Volunteer Fire Company approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $3,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call deputy state fire marshals in the Upper Eastern Shore office at 410-822-7609.