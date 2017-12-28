Md. Governor Appoints 2 New Circuit Court Judges for Worcester C - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Governor Appoints 2 New Circuit Court Judges for Worcester County

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 11:06 AM Updated:
(Courtesy: www.co.worcester.md.us) (Courtesy: www.co.worcester.md.us)

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced the appointments of Magistrate Mary M. Kent and Beau H. Oglesby to the Circuit Court for Worcester County.

The governor made the appointments after reviewing applicants to and nominees from the judicial nominating commission. Kent is the first woman to be appointed to the Circuit Court for Worcester County.

“After a careful and thorough vetting process, I am confident that Mary Kent and Beau Oglesby are the most qualified candidates to fill these vacancies,” said Governor Hogan. “Their dedication to the practice of law and history of involvement in the Worcester community will serve them well in these new positions.”

Kent has served as a domestic relations and juvenile causes magistrate for the First Judicial Circuit since 1996. She began her law career in 1980, working as a staff attorney for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Magistrate Kent then moved on to work in private practice for Paul C. Ewell, P.A., before founding her own practice in 1991. Ms. Kent received her J.D. from the University of Richmond School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Richmond.

Oglesby has served as the state’s attorney for Worcester County since 2011. Prior to his current position, he served as deputy state’s attorney for Caroline County and was a prosecutor for Dorchester and Wicomico counties.

Oglesby was an associate attorney in private practice for both Rowe Weinstein and Sohn (formerly Wescott Rowe, LLP), and Fulton P. Jeffers, P.A. In 1995, he served as a law clerk in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County for Judges Alfred T. Truitt, D. William Simpson and Richard D. Warren. Oglesby received his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and his B.A. from Salisbury State University (now Salisbury University).

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Second Flu Death Reported in Delaware

    Second Flu Death Reported in Delaware

    Dec 28, 2017 12:51 PM2017-12-28 17:51:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 28 2017 1:00 PM EST2017-12-28 18:00:31 GMT
    DELAWARE -- The Division of Public Heath is reporting the second flu-death of the 2017-2018 flu season. DPH officials say an 83-year-old New Castle County woman died last week at a local hospital, after suffering from the flu and other multiple underlyingMore
    Delaware's Division of Public Heath is reporting the state's second flu-death of the 2017-2018 flu season. More

  • Updated: 1 Dead, 6 Injured in Lincoln House Fire

    Multiple Injuries Reported in Lincoln House Fire

    Dec 28, 2017 12:47 PM2017-12-28 17:47:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:53 PM EST2017-12-28 23:53:30 GMT
    (Photo credit: Ellendale VFC)(Photo credit: Ellendale VFC)
    Authorities say one person died and six others were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, Delaware.More
    Authorities say one person died and six others were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, Delaware. More

  • Bridgeville Man Arrested for 8th DUI

    Bridgeville Man Arrested for 8th DUI

    Dec 28, 2017 4:52 PM2017-12-28 21:52:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 28 2017 4:54 PM EST2017-12-28 21:54:13 GMT
    Charles R. AlsentzerCharles R. Alsentzer
    A Bridgeville man has been arrested on his eighth offense for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Millsboro Police.More
    A Bridgeville man has been arrested on his eighth offense for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Millsboro Police.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Updated: 1 Dead, 6 Injured in Lincoln House Fire

    Updated: 1 Dead, 6 Injured in Lincoln House Fire

    One person died and six others were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, fire officials said.

    The blaze happened shortly before 9:50 a.m. at a home on East Mayhew Drive. Jay Jones, a spokesman for the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company said it was reported that a number of people were trapped inside the home and first responders found flames shooting from the building.

    More

    One person died and six others were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, fire officials said.

    The blaze happened shortly before 9:50 a.m. at a home on East Mayhew Drive. Jay Jones, a spokesman for the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company said it was reported that a number of people were trapped inside the home and first responders found flames shooting from the building.

    More

  • Temperatures Go Down, Carbon Monoxide Cases, Detector Sales Go Up

    Temperatures Go Down, Carbon Monoxide Cases, Detector Sales Go Up

    First responders like Lt. Gregory Fries of Dorchester County EMS say when temperatures go down, carbon monoxide emergencies go up and, when the situation does arise, Fries says, they'll be there.

    Fries says, where carbon monoxide is suspected, they use special sensors before entering a home.

    More

    First responders like Lt. Gregory Fries of Dorchester County EMS say when temperatures go down, carbon monoxide emergencies go up and, when the situation does arise, Fries says, they'll be there.

    Fries says, where carbon monoxide is suspected, they use special sensors before entering a home.

    More

  • Plans to Redevelop Old Playtex Plant in Dover Moving Forward

    Plans to Redevelop Old Playtex Plant in Dover Moving Forward

    Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.

    Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.

    More

    Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.

    Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices