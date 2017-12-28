Md. Governor Appoints 2 New Circuit Court Judges for Worcester County

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the appointments of Magistrate Mary M. Kent and Beau H. Oglesby to the Circuit Court for Worcester County.

The governor made the appointments after reviewing applicants to and nominees from the judicial nominating commission. Kent is the first woman to be appointed to the Circuit Court for Worcester County.

“After a careful and thorough vetting process, I am confident that Mary Kent and Beau Oglesby are the most qualified candidates to fill these vacancies,” said Governor Hogan. “Their dedication to the practice of law and history of involvement in the Worcester community will serve them well in these new positions.”

Kent has served as a domestic relations and juvenile causes magistrate for the First Judicial Circuit since 1996. She began her law career in 1980, working as a staff attorney for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Magistrate Kent then moved on to work in private practice for Paul C. Ewell, P.A., before founding her own practice in 1991. Ms. Kent received her J.D. from the University of Richmond School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Richmond.

Oglesby has served as the state’s attorney for Worcester County since 2011. Prior to his current position, he served as deputy state’s attorney for Caroline County and was a prosecutor for Dorchester and Wicomico counties.

Oglesby was an associate attorney in private practice for both Rowe Weinstein and Sohn (formerly Wescott Rowe, LLP), and Fulton P. Jeffers, P.A. In 1995, he served as a law clerk in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County for Judges Alfred T. Truitt, D. William Simpson and Richard D. Warren. Oglesby received his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and his B.A. from Salisbury State University (now Salisbury University).