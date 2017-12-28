DelDOT Announces US 13 NB/SB Weekend Closure for Bridge Work

NEW CASTLE, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation on Thursday announce that US 13 northbound under the SR 141/Basin Road Bridge will be closed to through traffic beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

US 13 southbound will remain open until approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. At all times, the right lane on both US 13 northbound and southbound will remain open for the duration of the closure for access to local businesses. This work is anticipated to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. During this weekend closure, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Implementing this weekend closure will save significant time in the placement of the new deck panels as the contractor works toward the goal of reopening the bridge to traffic in late January.

Variable message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the upcoming closure with detour routes.

Local businesses, Airbase Carpet Mart and Arner’s Restaurant will be open and accessible to customers during the closure.

Detour Routes: