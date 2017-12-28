Second Flu Death Reported in Delaware

DELAWARE- Delaware's Division of Public Heath is reporting the state's second flu-death of the 2017-2018 flu season.

DPH officials say an 83-year-old New Castle County woman died last week at a local hospital, after suffering from the flu and other multiple underlying health conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity and cases have increased significantlyover the last few weeks. The CDC reports that Delaware is seeing more influenza cases this year than it did at the same time last year. As of Dec. 22, 2017, 129 laboratory-confirmed flu cases were reported this season in the state, with 49 of those cases requiring hospital car. Last year, 91 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported with 26 hospitalizations and one death.

Flu vaccines are still offered at five DPH State Service Centers. Information on these centers can be found at dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/fluclinics.html. You can also Google “CDC Flu Finder” and enter your ZIP code. Vaccines are also available through many medical providers, pharmacies, and some grocery stores.

DPH recommends anyone 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated. It normally takes weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that protect against the virus infection. Children 6 months to 8 years getting vaccinated for the first time should get two doses of vaccine.