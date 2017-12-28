Fire Destroys Rock Hall Home

ROCK HALL, Md.- Maryland fire investigators are searching for the cause of a Wednesday morning fire that left a Rock Hall home in ruins.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly after 8 a.m. at a one story home located at 5086 Crosby Road.

According to investigators, the home's occupant, Virginia Thomas, observed smoke within her home prior to discovering the fire. She was able to get out safely.

It took 40 firefighters from the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to the structure and another $30,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.

No smoke or fire alarms were present, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call deputy state fire marshals in the Upper Eastern Shore office at 410-822-7609.