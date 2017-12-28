Wicomico Humane Society Proposes Changes to Dog Ordinance

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Humane Society is proposing changes to a county ordinance that will better protect dogs.

Currently in Wicomico County if a dog is tethered outside in extreme weather conditions and people call to complain to the Humane Society, there is not much it can do to help.

Extreme weather conditions include anything below 30 degrees or above 90 degrees.

But now the Humane Society is hoping to change that.

"So we're recommending either a 30-minute time limit or no unattended tethering...which basically would mean if your dogs are out there you're out there with them," said Aaron Balsamo, the executive director of the Wicomico County Humane Society.

Balsamo stressed that on a day like Thursday dogs are just as affected by the cold as people.

"Dogs are just as susceptible to frostbite on their nose on their pads, things like that just like we are," he said. "So it's very important to keep them out of that situation. It's important to ensure that they have a proper shelter if they are going to be outside in those types of weather conditions."

The Wicomico County Council will be discussing this ordinance at its next council meeting on January Second.