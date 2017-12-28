Bridgeville Man Arrested for 8th DUI

MILLSBORO, Del.- A Bridgeville man has been arrested on his eighth offense for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Millsboro Police.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a Ford F-250 on Delaware Avenue with an invalid vehicle registation. The officer performed a traffic stop and detected an odor of alcohol on the driver, 55-year-old Charles R. Alsentzer, police said.

According to police, police conducted a DUI investigation. When Alsentzer was taken back to the station, officers did a computer check that revealed that he had seven previous DUI convictions.

In addition to the DUI offense, Alsentzer was charged with driving while suspended and revoked and failing to transfer vehicle registration. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,501 secured bond.