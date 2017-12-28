Damage at Harbeson Cemetery Wall Renews Calls for Change at Busy Intersection

HARBESON, Del. - Damage from a crash into the front brick wall of the Harbeson Cemetery is renewing calls for change at the neighboring intersection of Route 5 and Route 9.

"This is the worst damage I remember seeing here," said Ed Koppel, cemetery committee president.

Koppel said the crash was a hit-and-run, and the cemetery has put out a 200 dollar reward seeking his or her arrest.

Koppel estimated the damage to be worth about 6,000 dollars, which he said is especially frustrating because the wall was just repaired following a different crash.

"We had the wall repaired the first part of December, and that night it was hit the second time," said Koppel. "It keeps happening."

Koppel said there have been three crashes since September.

Josie Bowen watches those accidents right next door working at the deli.

"I worked here for like four year and it's probably the fourth time this year that that's happened," said Bowen.

It's an ongoing issue drivers said has an explanation.

There's just about a arms-length of distance separating oncoming traffic at the intersection with the brick wall in front of the cemetery.

"There's no turn lanes to speak of, no left turn lane," said Koppel.

Koppel said it's easy for large trucks to accidentally swipe the wall when they turn, and especially when they're driving too fast.

It's one of the reasons DelDOT said it's beginning work next spring to add turn lanes at each leg of the intersection and more room for large trucks to turn comfortably.

That work is scheduled to be complete by 2019, according to the DelDOT website.