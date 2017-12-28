Temperatures Go Down, Carbon Monoxide Cases, Detector Sales Go Up

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Ambulances and fire trucks were busy rolling out of Dorchester County EMS on Thursday - a sure sign of what first responders are ready for.

"Emotionally, with our training, we're physically prepared to do whatever the job entails," said Lt. Gregory Fries of Dorchester County EMS.

Preparedness that's needed - especially now.

First responders like Fries say when temperatures go down, carbon monoxide emergencies go up and, when the situation does arise, Fries says, they'll be there.

Fries says, where carbon monoxide is suspected, they use special sensors before entering a home.

Firefighters go next - using a meter to make sure the odorless gas won't do any harm to them either.

Potential harm that doesn't worry first responders too much.

Anna Sierr, the Dorchester County Emergency Services Director, says they haven't had many cases over the last few years.

"We're a very well prepared population. We've only had six calls over the last three years," Sierra said.

Sierra says a mix of social media and public education has helped.

Businesses say they've seen it too.

Tammy DeJesus manages the ACE Hardware store not far away and says, around this time of year, they see more detectors sell.

"This time of year, we do order a lot because our sales are increased with carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors," DeJesus said.

It's a problem not too bad right now, but one that Fries says he'll always be prepared for.

"We're not delaying that care at all," Fries said.