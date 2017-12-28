Berlin Prepares for First Kids Ball Drop on New Year's Eve

One person died and six others were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, fire officials said.
The blaze happened shortly before 9:50 a.m. at a home on East Mayhew Drive. Jay Jones, a spokesman for the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company said it was reported that a number of people were trapped inside the home and first responders found flames shooting from the building.
First responders like Lt. Gregory Fries of Dorchester County EMS say when temperatures go down, carbon monoxide emergencies go up and, when the situation does arise, Fries says, they'll be there.
Fries says, where carbon monoxide is suspected, they use special sensors before entering a home.
Plans to replace the former Playtex plant off U.S. Route 13 in Dover with a shopping center are moving forward.
Dawn Melson-Williams, the city's chief planner, said the initial plan for the 65,000 square feet development had received conditional approval from the planning and zoning commission. The proposal calls for construction of a shopping center called Capital Station that would be anchored by an Aldi Grocery store, according to city documents.
