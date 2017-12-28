Berlin Prepares for First Kids Ball Drop on New Year's Eve

BERLIN, Md.- As temperatures went down to 19 degrees in Berlin on Thursday night, New Year's Eve preparations are also offering indoor activities for children.

For the first time ever the town is going to have a separate New Year's Eve ball drop for kids at 6 p.m. Owner of Heart of Gold Kids Emily Vocke said it's exciting to have the kids included this year.

"I just remember as a kid like running in the streets with pots and pans and being excited about New Year's, but when I had kids we haven't done anything so far for New Year's so I think it's just fun for them," Vocke said.

Vocke will host a number of children's activities within her store on Sunday night, including a photo station and bubble-wrap popping. Free hot chocolate will also be served across Main Street at Bruder Home.

The kid's ball drop will start at 6 p.m. and the adults will have a traditional ball drop at midnight. Director of Economic and Community Development for Berlin Ivy Wells said she doesn't expect the cold weather will affect the night's festivities.

"The last three years it's been arctic here on New Year's Eve and we've had record numbers down here so you know the cold may keep some people away, but you know people will bundle up and we've got plenty of beverages to keep people warm," Wells said.

The freezing temperatures on Thursday didn't keep shoppers away from exploring Berlin. Jessica Hykes and her children bundled up to brave the cold, but not for long.

"I actually only stay out for shorter periods of time, like an hour at the most or so, just because of it being so chilly," Hykes said.