Crews Put Out Fire in West Bay Park

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Fire crews put out a structural fire in West Bay Park Thursday night.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Maple Lane in the park at around 7 p.m. Shortly after, the call was upgraded to a structural fire where three structures and a golf cart were on fire. Firefighters and crews from the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Company, the Lewes Fire Department, the Indian River Fire Company and Sussex County Paramedics contained the fire to the original structure with minor damage.

Fire officials said the crew remained on scene in 20-degree weather for an hour as they completed putting out the fire and overhauling the structures. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company

