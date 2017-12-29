Harrington Man Arrested on Weapons, Drug Charges

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Harrington man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a loaded handgun and illegal drugs.

Police said that shortly after noon Wednesday, troopers were on patrol in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and observed a Dodge Nitro with an equipment violation. A traffic stop was then conducted and contact was made with the operator, identified as 33-year-old Stephen Obeda of Harrington. It was determined that Obeda's drivers license was revoked. Subsequently, he was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted.

Troopers said the search of the vehicle revealed a concealed and fully loaded .22 caliber revolver which was previously reported stolen out of Denton, Maryland, 20.70 grams of marijuana and .375 grams of heroin, both of which were packaged for sale.

Obeda was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic charges. He was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $59,600 unsecured bond.