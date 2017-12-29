Police Depts, Town Officials Prepare to Keep Crowds Safe During New Year's Eve Celebrations

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- From crab drops to ball drops, Delmarva is getting ready to ring in the new year. Police departments and town officials are working hard to make sure those big crowds at celebrations across the shore stay safe.

Breakfast chef Sean Milborn was preparing for a busy weekend at the Washington Inn & Tavern in Princess Anne on Friday morning.

"We'll have the whole stove, the whole line packed. It's just dish after dish after dish," said Milborn.

Milborn said he's happy to welcome the business boom, and he has a quirky New Year's Eve tradition to thank for that: the "Midnight Muskrat Dive," where Marshall the Muskrat will zip-line down Somerset Avenue.

"We want people to feel comfortable bringing their friends and family down here for the evening to celebrate with us," said Carrie Samis with Princess Anne Main Street.

Samis said about 500 people are expected to pack downtown Princess Anne for the event.

She said an event drawing so many people from all around the region requires a lot of planning to make sure those big crowds say safe.

"We touch base with the police department and public works department to just ensure that the streets are closed off so they actually close down Somerset Avenue," said Samis.

Princess Anne Police Chief Tim Bozman said the department will have officers assigned to patrol the event.

It's coverage Sgt. Dave Owens with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said is critical during New Year's Eve.

"We all know as police officers it's a heightened time of the year where people partake in things, let their guards down, so we focus our efforts in the areas where folks are," said Owens.

New Year's Eve celebrations in Princess Anne will kick off at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

