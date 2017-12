MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man has been arrested following a counterfeit money investigation, according to Milford Police.

According to police, Seawatch employee, Geoffrey Glovacz, had allegedly been passing counterfeit U.S. currency through a vending machine on the property.

Glovacz, 20, of Milford, turned himself into police. He was charged with forgery first degree and released on $500 unsecured bail.

He was ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing in reference to this case.