LEWES, Del.- A Lewes man faces life in prison after being found guilty in the rape of a senior citizen.

Early in the morning on Dec. 28, 2015, 45-year-old David Elder unlawfully entered the home of a 78-year-old woman and raped her while wearing a ski mask to disguise his identity, according to the court.

After a four-day jury trial, Elder was convicted of rape first degree, rape second degree, burglary first degree and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony.

Elder is already a registered sex offender as a result of a 1993 conviction for unlawful sexual contact second degree, and he was previously declared to be an habitual offender in connection with a conviction for failure to re-register as a sex offender in 2012.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2018.