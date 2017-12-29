Cambridge Boat Drop On Track Despite Cold Weather

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Welders were busy cranking out work at Kramer's Welding in Hurlock on Friday.

It's the same place you'll find, not a ball, but a boat ready to ring in the new year.

"It's roughly four-foot long and weighs about 30 pounds," said Rob Kramer, who built the boat replica.

Kramer says it took him just a week and half to make the boat, called the Groove City Lady what it is today.

And all packed up outside, she'll race down 80-feet of track right on Cambridge Main Street.

Even with temperatures expected well below freezing this weekend, Kramer says setting up is no problem.

"We work in the cold everyday. It's not going to be an issue for us," Kramer said.

Event organizer, Brian Roche, says cold temps aren't much of an issue for them either.

He says with 3,200 people turning up last year, they're expecting even more this year.

"The idea is for people to stay downtown, to come to downtown Cambridge and just hangout, drink, eat, and they can stay warm inside right up to the end," Roche said.

Some warmth from the cold you'll find in places like Rock Lobstah right on Main Street.

Business owner, Patrick Fanning, says that's an opportunity.

"We're going to have a lobster night. We're going to have some cool specials - maybe a prawn cocktail, Those kinds of things that represent New Year's Eve," Fanning said.

A New Year still on track to being a success despite the weather.

The Cambridge Boat Drop will take place at the 500 block of Poplar Street.

Organizers say the event officially starts 10 p.m. but don't expect anyone to come out to see the boat drop a quarter till midnight.