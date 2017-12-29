Laurel Man Pleads Guilty to Rape of Teenage Girl - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Laurel Man Pleads Guilty to Rape of Teenage Girl

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 5:57 PM Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN Online)

LAUREL, Del. -- The Department of Justice said a Laurel man pleaded guilty earlier this month to raping and impregnating a teenage girl. 

According to the release, Omar Cameron repeatedly raped a young girl over an extended amount of time that ended in the beginning of 2017, when one of those incidents caused the victim to become pregnant. Officials said the victim's mother reported it to the authorities after she learned about her daughter's pregnancy. Cameron was then arrested, and DNA testing later confirmed that he was responsible, authorities said. Cameron pleaded guilty on December 15. 

Cameron faces a minimum sentence of 10 years, with the possibility of up to 50 years, in prison. His charges include: rape in the second degree, sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, supervision, or authority in the 2nd degree, rape 4th degree, and endangering the welfare of a child, the release said. A sentencing date is pending. The Laurel Police Department led the investigation. 

