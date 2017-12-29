DSP Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 6:14 PM Updated:
Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police

DAGSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police say they're investigating a deadly car crash that happened Thursday on US 113. 

According to DSP, the incident happened around 1:13 p.m. at the intersection of US 113 and Clayton Street. Police said 75-year-old Geraldine M. Scanlan was stopped in the left turning lane of southbound US 113 when for unknown reasons, her car entered the intersection despite a solid red traffic signal. A van was traveling in the opposite direction when Scanlon went through the intersection, hitting her car, police said. 

DSP said Scanlon was transported to the Beebe Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the van and her two passengers were properly restrained and were not injured in the incident; but, a rear juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from the Beebe Medical Center. 

Delaware State Police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Impairment doesn't seem to be a contributing factor on either driver right now. 

 

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Virginia Governor Commutes Death Sentence in 1998 Slaying

    Virginia Governor Commutes Death Sentence in 1998 Slaying

    Dec 29, 2017 9:26 PM2017-12-30 02:26:00 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 9:26 PM EST2017-12-30 02:26:05 GMT
    Outgoing Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has commuted the death sentence of a man convicted of raping and killing his 73-year-old mother-in-law.More
    Outgoing Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has commuted the death sentence of a man convicted of raping and killing his 73-year-old mother-in-law.More

  • Crews Respond to Millsboro House Fire

    Fire Crews Tame Millsboro House Fire

    Dec 29, 2017 8:56 PM2017-12-30 01:56:00 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 9:07 PM EST2017-12-30 02:07:48 GMT
    Courtesy of Indian River Volunteer Fire Company/FacebookCourtesy of Indian River Volunteer Fire Company/Facebook
    MILLSBORO, Del. -- The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said they were on the scene of a working house fire Friday night. The department said they cleared a working fire at the 29000 block of Cordrey Road. Upon arrival, they said fire was showing fromMore
    The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said they were on the scene of a working house fire Friday night. More

  • Delaware Bans Firearms in Some Parts of State Parks

    Delaware Bans Firearms in Some Parts of State Parks

    Dec 29, 2017 7:24 PM2017-12-30 00:24:00 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-30 00:36:41 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware cabinet secretaries this week issued emergency orders instituting a ban on firearms in some buildings and sections of its state parks and forests, a move that follows a ruling by the state's supreme court this monthMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware cabinet secretaries this week issued emergency orders instituting a ban on firearms in some buildings and sections of its state parks and forests, a move that follows a ruling by the state's supreme court this monthMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Laurel Man Pleads Guilty to Rape of Teenage Girl

    Laurel Man Pleads Guilty to Rape of Teenage Girl

    Dec 29, 2017 5:57 PM2017-12-29 22:57:00 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 5:57 PM EST2017-12-29 22:57:37 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    The Department of Justice said a Laurel man pleaded guilty earlier this month to raping and impregnating a teenage girl.More
    The Department of Justice said a Laurel man pleaded guilty earlier this month to raping and impregnating a teenage girl. More

  • Milford Man Arrested In Counterfeit Money Investigation

    Milford Man Arrested In Counterfeit Money Investigation

    Dec 29, 2017 1:32 PM2017-12-29 18:32:00 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 1:32 PM EST2017-12-29 18:32:38 GMT
    Geoffrey GlovaczGeoffrey Glovacz
    A Milford man has been arrested following a counterfeit money investigation, according to Milford Police.More
    A Milford man has been arrested following a counterfeit money investigation, according to Milford Police.More

  • DSP Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash

    DSP Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash

    Dec 29, 2017 6:14 PM2017-12-29 23:14:00 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 6:21 PM EST2017-12-29 23:21:30 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    DAGSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police say they're investigaitng a deadly car crash that happened Thursday on US 113. According to DSP, the incident happened around 1:13 p.m. at the intersection of US 113 and Clayton Street, within the limits of DagsboroMore
    Delaware State Police say they're investigaitng a deadly car crash that happened Thursday on US 113. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices