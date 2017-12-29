DSP Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash

DAGSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police say they're investigating a deadly car crash that happened Thursday on US 113.

According to DSP, the incident happened around 1:13 p.m. at the intersection of US 113 and Clayton Street. Police said 75-year-old Geraldine M. Scanlan was stopped in the left turning lane of southbound US 113 when for unknown reasons, her car entered the intersection despite a solid red traffic signal. A van was traveling in the opposite direction when Scanlon went through the intersection, hitting her car, police said.

DSP said Scanlon was transported to the Beebe Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the van and her two passengers were properly restrained and were not injured in the incident; but, a rear juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from the Beebe Medical Center.

Delaware State Police's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Impairment doesn't seem to be a contributing factor on either driver right now.