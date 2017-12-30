Delaware State Police Collecting Donations for Lincoln House Fire Victims

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware State Police is taking action after house fire in Lincoln killed one and displaced seven.

The department's Troop Seven location is collecting gift cards for restaurants, department stores and clothing stores to give to the family. According to the Delaware State Police, they're looking for gift cards because they can be used faster by the family, and getting the proper clothing sizes and then distributing them is difficult in the short time they are needed.

"This is an opportunity for our community to come together and help support a family who is certainly in need of it during this extremely difficult time," the Delaware State Police's official Facebook post states.

Troop Seven's move comes after the Tanger Outlets also donated some clothing and gift cards that will be given to the family this weekend. The Delaware State Police is collecting gift cards through the weekend. They can be dropped off in person at their location on 18006 Coastal Hwy in Lewes.