Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 7:23 AM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
SALISBURY, Md.- A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury on Friday.

Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision involving an overturned car. Police say they determined Larry Pender was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis westbound on Route 50 when he lost control.

At this point, police say Pender drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times. Police say Pender was then ejected from his vehicle and died from his injuries.

Route 50 was closed for several hours as police investigated that crash. At this point, police say they don't know if alcohol contributed to the crash, but they believe speed was a factor.

The Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack was assisted by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Fire Department, and the State Highway Administration as they investigated the crash.

