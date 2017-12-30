Shots Fired at Housing Complex in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Shots Fired at Housing Complex in Dover

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 5:55 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. - Shooting broke out at an apartment complex at the Towne Point Apartments Friday.

Dover police responded to the scene around 10:00am.   Upon arrival, officers located someone who said she was sitting inside of her home when an unknown person knocked on the door.  Police say she then heard a single shot, when the suspect shot through the door.  Three other persons were in the home.

No injuries were sustained by any of the occupants of the apartment.

