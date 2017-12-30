Shots Fired at Housing Complex in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Shooting broke out at an apartment complex at the Towne Point Apartments Friday.

Dover police responded to the scene around 10:00am. Upon arrival, officers located someone who said she was sitting inside of her home when an unknown person knocked on the door. Police say she then heard a single shot, when the suspect shot through the door. Three other persons were in the home.

No injuries were sustained by any of the occupants of the apartment.