Three Robberies Prompt Investigations in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Three robberies that happened Friday. in the Georgetown, Seaford, and Bridgeville, according to Delaware police.

The first robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. on Merganser Road in Sand Hill Acres, Georgetown. Three unknown male suspects were in a car and approached the victim as he was riding his bike home. Delaware police say all three suspects exited the vehicle and two of them began searching the victim's pockets, while one of them displayed a handgun. The suspects took possession of the victims cell phone and then got back in their car and fled the development. The victim only described them leaving in a dark colored car., according to police. The victim was not injured.

The second happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at a home located in the 25000 block of Covert Street, Mobile Gardens, Seaford. Two suspects had approached the victim while he was outside of his home. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victim turn over his wallet and cell phone. The victim complied with the suspects demands and turned over the items. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown make and model vehicle. The suspect who displayed an unknown type of handgun was described as a Hispanic male approximately 5'07" to 5'08" tall, 145 lbs., with short facial hair and wearing a dark colored sweater. The second suspect was wearing a mask over his face and described as a male, approximately 5'03" tall, 150 lbs., wearing a dark colored sweater. The victim was not injured.

The third incident happened around 10:15 p.m., located in the 8000 block of Cannon Road, Bridgeville. Four unknown suspects arrived in a vehicle at the residence and made contact with the victim while he was outside. One of the suspects exited the vehicle and approached the victim while displaying a handgun. The suspect demanded the victim to turn over his wallet. The other three suspects remained in the vehicle while one of them also displayed a handgun. The victim complied with the suspects demands and turned over his wallet. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and fled northbound on Cannon Road. The vehicle was described as dark colored with four-doors and a long hood. The victim could only describe two suspects as having short hair. No other physical description of the suspects or the vehicle could be provided. The victim was not injured as a result of this incident.