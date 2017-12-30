Three Robberies Prompt Investigations in Sussex County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Robberies Prompt Investigations in Sussex County

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 6:09 PM Updated:

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -  Three robberies that happened Friday. in the Georgetown, Seaford, and Bridgeville, according to Delaware police.

The first robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. on Merganser Road in Sand Hill Acres, Georgetown.  Three unknown male suspects were in a car and approached the victim as he was riding his bike home.  Delaware police say all three suspects exited the vehicle and two of them began searching the victim's pockets, while one of them displayed a handgun.  The suspects took possession of the victims cell phone and then got back in their car and fled the development.  The victim only described them leaving in a dark colored car., according to police.  The victim was not injured.

The second happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at a home located in the 25000 block of Covert Street, Mobile Gardens, Seaford.  Two suspects had approached the victim while he was outside of his home.  One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victim turn over his wallet and cell phone.  The victim complied with the suspects demands and turned over the items.  The suspects fled the scene in an unknown make and model vehicle.  The suspect who displayed an unknown type of handgun was described as a Hispanic male approximately 5'07" to 5'08" tall,  145 lbs., with short facial hair and wearing a dark colored sweater.  The second suspect was wearing a mask over his face and described as a male, approximately 5'03" tall, 150 lbs., wearing a dark colored sweater.  The victim was not injured.

The third incident happened around 10:15 p.m., Fridy at home located in the 8000 block of Cannon Road, Bridgeville.  Four unknown suspects arrived in a vehicle at the residence and made contact with the victim while he was outside.  One of the suspects exited the vehicle and approached the victim while displaying a handgun.  The suspect demanded the victim to turn over his wallet.  The other three suspects remained in the vehicle while one of them also displayed a handgun.  The victim complied with the suspects demands and turned over his wallet.  The suspect then returned to the vehicle and fled northbound on Cannon Road. The vehicle was described as dark colored with four-doors and a long hood. The victim could only describe two suspects as having short hair.  No other physical description of the suspects or the vehicle could be provided.   The victim was not injured as a result of this incident.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Dec 30, 2017 7:23 AM2017-12-30 12:23:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 7:25 AM EST2017-12-30 12:25:28 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.- A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury on Friday. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision involving an overturned car. Police say they deMore
    SALISBURY, Md.- A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury on Friday. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision involving an overturned car. Police say they deMore

  • Laurel Man Pleads Guilty to Rape of Teenage Girl

    Laurel Man Pleads Guilty to Rape of Teenage Girl

    Dec 29, 2017 5:57 PM2017-12-29 22:57:00 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 5:57 PM EST2017-12-29 22:57:37 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    The Department of Justice said a Laurel man pleaded guilty earlier this month to raping and impregnating a teenage girl.More
    The Department of Justice said a Laurel man pleaded guilty earlier this month to raping and impregnating a teenage girl. More

  • DSP Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash

    DSP Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash

    Dec 29, 2017 6:14 PM2017-12-29 23:14:00 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 6:21 PM EST2017-12-29 23:21:30 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    DAGSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police say they're investigaitng a deadly car crash that happened Thursday on US 113. According to DSP, the incident happened around 1:13 p.m. at the intersection of US 113 and Clayton Street, within the limits of DagsboroMore
    Delaware State Police say they're investigaitng a deadly car crash that happened Thursday on US 113. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.

    More

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.

    More

  • Toddler Dead, 7 Injured in Lincoln House Fire

    Toddler Dead, 7 Injured in Lincoln House Fire

    A toddler died and seven other people were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, Delaware.

    More

    A toddler died and seven other people were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, Delaware.

    More

  • Cambridge Boat Drop On Track Despite Cold Weather

    Cambridge Boat Drop On Track Despite Cold Weather

    Welders were busy cranking out work at Kramer's Welding in Hurlock on Friday in preparation for the Cambridge Boat Drop, taking place at the 500 block of Poplar Street on New Year's Eve.

    Organizers say the event officially starts 10 p.m.

    More

    Welders were busy cranking out work at Kramer's Welding in Hurlock on Friday in preparation for the Cambridge Boat Drop, taking place at the 500 block of Poplar Street on New Year's Eve.

    Organizers say the event officially starts 10 p.m.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices