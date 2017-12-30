Workers in Salisbury find warm during the cold weather

SALISBURY, Md—It’s been a chilly week felt by many here on the peninsula.

Some people are saying it's too cold to go outside-others say they have no choice!

Regardless of the weather, some people find ways to stay warm in the cold.



Boucha Taroe, a sous chef at Evolution Brewery, Taroe says he doesn't mind working in a hot kitchen when it's cold outside.



"Today is the perfect day, it's really cold outside, it's probably like 30 something degrees out there right now and right now it's like 70 degrees in the kitchen right now,” says Taroe.

Jeremy Cooper also a cook at Evo, agrees, saying if you must work during the cold-it’s best to do it in the warm.



“It's absolutely wonderful, you're not in the rain. in the wind shivering, you know, it's nice,” says Cooper.



Mimi Gedamu works at Pemberton Coffeehouse in Salisbury.

Gedamu says working around steam and hot water when it's cold--is comfortable



"it feels like a warm blanket, it's great, it's a little mini spa!" says Gedamu.



For many--staying warm--is the key during the cold weather.



Jason Plaskin works at ACE, Plaskin says heating items have been a hot commodity all week!



"Where we keep them on the back on the shelf where they normally are, it's almost cleared out,” says Plaskin.



Plaskin says during the cold weather--the store always tries to order accordingly so that customers can keep warm