Workers in Salisbury find warm during the cold weather

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.More
A toddler died and seven other people were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, Delaware.More
Welders were busy cranking out work at Kramer's Welding in Hurlock on Friday in preparation for the Cambridge Boat Drop, taking place at the 500 block of Poplar Street on New Year's Eve.
Organizers say the event officially starts 10 p.m.More
