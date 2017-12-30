Workers in Salisbury find warm during the cold weather - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Workers in Salisbury find warm during the cold weather

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 8:39 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md—It’s been a chilly week felt by many here on the peninsula.
Some people are saying it's too cold to go outside-others say they have no choice! 

Regardless of the weather, some people find ways to stay warm in the cold.

Boucha Taroe, a sous chef at Evolution Brewery, Taroe says he doesn't mind working in a hot kitchen when it's cold outside. 

"Today is the perfect day, it's really cold outside, it's probably like 30 something degrees out there right now and right now it's like 70 degrees in the kitchen right now,” says Taroe.

Jeremy Cooper also a cook at Evo, agrees, saying if you must work during the cold-it’s best to do it in the warm.


“It's absolutely wonderful, you're not in the rain. in the wind shivering, you know, it's nice,” says Cooper.

Mimi Gedamu works at Pemberton Coffeehouse in Salisbury. 
Gedamu says working around steam and hot water when it's cold--is comfortable

"it feels like a warm blanket, it's great, it's a little mini spa!" says Gedamu.

For many--staying warm--is the key during the cold weather. 

Jason Plaskin works at ACE, Plaskin says heating items have been a hot commodity all week! 

"Where we keep them on the back on the shelf where they normally are, it's almost cleared out,” says Plaskin.

Plaskin says during the cold weather--the store always tries to order accordingly so that customers can keep warm 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Dec 30, 2017 7:23 AM2017-12-30 12:23:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 7:25 AM EST2017-12-30 12:25:28 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.- A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury on Friday. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision involving an overturned car. Police say they deMore
    SALISBURY, Md.- A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury on Friday. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision involving an overturned car. Police say they deMore

  • Laurel Man Pleads Guilty to Rape of Teenage Girl

    Laurel Man Pleads Guilty to Rape of Teenage Girl

    Dec 29, 2017 5:57 PM2017-12-29 22:57:00 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 5:57 PM EST2017-12-29 22:57:37 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN Online)(Photo Credit: MGN Online)
    The Department of Justice said a Laurel man pleaded guilty earlier this month to raping and impregnating a teenage girl.More
    The Department of Justice said a Laurel man pleaded guilty earlier this month to raping and impregnating a teenage girl. More

  • DSP Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash

    DSP Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash

    Dec 29, 2017 6:14 PM2017-12-29 23:14:00 GMT
    Friday, December 29 2017 6:21 PM EST2017-12-29 23:21:30 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    DAGSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police say they're investigaitng a deadly car crash that happened Thursday on US 113. According to DSP, the incident happened around 1:13 p.m. at the intersection of US 113 and Clayton Street, within the limits of DagsboroMore
    Delaware State Police say they're investigaitng a deadly car crash that happened Thursday on US 113. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.

    More

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.

    More

  • Toddler Dead, 7 Injured in Lincoln House Fire

    Toddler Dead, 7 Injured in Lincoln House Fire

    A toddler died and seven other people were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, Delaware.

    More

    A toddler died and seven other people were injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Lincoln, Delaware.

    More

  • Cambridge Boat Drop On Track Despite Cold Weather

    Cambridge Boat Drop On Track Despite Cold Weather

    Welders were busy cranking out work at Kramer's Welding in Hurlock on Friday in preparation for the Cambridge Boat Drop, taking place at the 500 block of Poplar Street on New Year's Eve.

    Organizers say the event officially starts 10 p.m.

    More

    Welders were busy cranking out work at Kramer's Welding in Hurlock on Friday in preparation for the Cambridge Boat Drop, taking place at the 500 block of Poplar Street on New Year's Eve.

    Organizers say the event officially starts 10 p.m.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices