Smyrna Police Investigating Attempted Fast Food Restaurant Robbe - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Smyrna Police Investigating Attempted Fast Food Restaurant Robbery

Posted: Dec 31, 2017 9:01 AM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SMYRNA, Del.- Police in Smyrna are investigating the attempted robbery of a KFC and Taco Bell.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday night, police say a man wearing dark clothing and a mask walked into the building on Route 13 near North Street that houses both fast food chains. Police say the man then told employees he had a gun and demanded they give him money. The man then fled without taking anything.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, about 5'8" to 5'9", weighing 180-215 pounds. Anyone with information on this attempted robbery is asked to call Detective Brien Street at (302) 653-9217.  Tips may also be submitted via SPD social media or Delaware Crime stoppers athttp://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or 1-800-TIP-3333.  Tipsters may remain anonymous.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Smyrna Police Investigating Attempted Fast Food Restaurant Robbery

    Smyrna Police Investigating Attempted Fast Food Restaurant Robbery

    Dec 31, 2017 9:01 AM2017-12-31 14:01:00 GMT
    Sunday, December 31 2017 9:03 AM EST2017-12-31 14:03:52 GMT
    SMYRNA, Del.- Police in Smyrna are investigating the attempted robbery of a KFC and Taco Bell. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday night, police say a man wearing dark clothing and a mask walked into the building on Route 13 near North Street that houses both fastMore
    SMYRNA, Del.- Police in Smyrna are investigating the attempted robbery of a KFC and Taco Bell. Around 9 p.m. on Saturday night, police say a man wearing dark clothing and a mask walked into the building on Route 13 near North Street that houses both fast More

  • Easton Police Investigate Alleged Bar Fight

    Easton Police Investigate Alleged Bar Fight

    Dec 31, 2017 9:02 AM2017-12-31 14:02:00 GMT
    Sunday, December 31 2017 9:03 AM EST2017-12-31 14:03:20 GMT
    EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department says a bar fight broke out early Saturday morning. According to police, around 1:45 in the morning police were called to the Washington Street Pub for an "unwanted suspect." Once on scene, police say a manager tolMore
    EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department says a bar fight broke out early Saturday morning. According to police, around 1:45 in the morning police were called to the Washington Street Pub for an "unwanted suspect." Once on scene, police say a manager tolMore

  • Home Invasion Prompts Arrest in Wicomico County

    Home Invasion Prompts Arrest in Wicomico County

    Dec 30, 2017 10:45 PM2017-12-31 03:45:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 10:45 PM EST2017-12-31 03:45:21 GMT
    Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man with a home invasion Friday in Wicomico County.More
    Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man with a home invasion Friday in Wicomico County.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Home Invasion Prompts Arrest in Wicomico County

    Home Invasion Prompts Arrest in Wicomico County

    Dec 30, 2017 10:45 PM2017-12-31 03:45:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 10:45 PM EST2017-12-31 03:45:21 GMT
    Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man with a home invasion Friday in Wicomico County.More
    Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man with a home invasion Friday in Wicomico County.More

  • Three Robberies Prompt Investigations in Sussex County

    Three Robberies Prompt Investigations in Sussex County

    Dec 30, 2017 6:09 PM2017-12-30 23:09:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 10:36 PM EST2017-12-31 03:36:06 GMT
    Three robberies that happened Friday. in the Georgetown, Seaford, and Bridgeville, according to Delaware police.More
    Three robberies that happened Friday. in the Georgetown, Seaford, and Bridgeville, according to Delaware police.More

  • Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Man Killed in Salisbury Crash

    Dec 30, 2017 7:23 AM2017-12-30 12:23:00 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 7:25 AM EST2017-12-30 12:25:28 GMT
    SALISBURY, Md.- A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury on Friday. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision involving an overturned car. Police say they deMore
    SALISBURY, Md.- A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury on Friday. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision involving an overturned car. Police say they deMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices