Smyrna Police Investigating Attempted Fast Food Restaurant Robbery

SMYRNA, Del.- Police in Smyrna are investigating the attempted robbery of a KFC and Taco Bell.

Around 9 p.m. on night, police say a man wearing dark clothing and a mask walked into the building on Route 13 near North Street that houses both fast food chains. Police say the man then told employees he had a gun and demanded they give him money. The man then fled without taking anything.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, about 5'8" to 5'9", weighing 180-215 pounds. Anyone with information on this attempted robbery is asked to call Detective Brien Street at (302) 653-9217. Tips may also be submitted via SPD social media or Delaware Crime stoppers athttp://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or 1-800-TIP-3333. Tipsters may remain anonymous.