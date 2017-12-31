Easton Police Investigate Alleged Bar Fight

All the freezing weather blowing across the region has some folks saying they can't even bare to step outside, while some others don't have a choice. WBOC's Caroline Coles went in search of different ways people were staying warm in spite of the bitter cold.More
Maryland State Police have arrested and charged 40-year-old Harry Brown of Delmar, Maryland with home invasion on Friday after him and another man forced their way into a home at gunpoint.More
