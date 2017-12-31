Easton Police Investigate Alleged Bar Fight

EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department says a bar fight broke out early morning.

According to police, around 1:45 in the morning police were called to the Washington Street Pub for an "unwanted suspect." Once on scene, police say a manager told them Lewis Henry Outten III would not leave the bar after being asked to do so, although Outten had already left by the time police arrived.

Police say during an investigation, police learned that Outten was disorderly at the bar and got into a fight with a man there named Christopher Robin Pierce. Police then located both men. According to the department, Pierce says Outten punched him in the face, but Outten claimed that Pierce assaulted him. Both men were referred to the Talbot County District Court Commissioner for charges.