New Year's Eve Celebration in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md— It's that time of the year again! It's New Year’s Eve and the City of Salisbury wants to ring in the New Year in a big way. 

The 5th annual New Year's Eve ball drop celebration will start in downtown Salisbury Saturday evening from 8pm until midnight.  Staff members have been out all morning prepping for the celebration.


“Tonight we're having a new year eve's ball drop, it's all about saying goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018,” says Jamie Heater, Executive Director of the Salisbury Arts and Entertainment district.

The city of Salisbury is saying hello to 2018 in a major way! They're bringing in a 4.5 foot-wide ball--the ball will drop from main street--something they say Salisbury is much deserving of. 

"We're just always excited for Salisbury to have a chance to be together, we think Salisbury deserves these opportunities as a city,” says Heater.


Mason Carmean took a walk throughout downtown Salisbury with his friend Jonah, Carmean says this frigid weather will definitely play a role in what he decides to do tonight. 

"I mean I would come out, maybe for a little while, but I don't think I stay for very long. It's freezing,” says Carmean.

But his friend, Jonah Selph says coming out is absolute no for him. 


"It's just freezing--there's going to be no sun, and it's going to be very cold,” says Selph.

Restaurants in the downtown area say the New Year's Eve celebration is always a plus for business. 

"What it really did, it filled up the bar area, and really added a 15 % increase for us, it has helped us, it draws attraction to Salisbury,” says Mulford.

Celebrating the New Year in a big way-a tradition the city hopes to continue. 

 

 

  • WBOC Evening Weather: December 31, 2017

    WBOC Evening Weather: December 31, 2017

