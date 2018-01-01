Snowy Owls Making Rare Appearances in Southern Delaware

Local media said sightings of the rare bird has excited wildlife enthusiasts, birders and photographers.

Some places that these snowy owls have been seen include the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge near Milford.

Snowy owls have been spotted throughout the Midwest and Northeast this year. According to researchers, the influx is the result of surges in the owl's main food source, lemmings, which are rodents that live under Arctic snow-pack.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control wildlife biologist, Kate Fleming, said snowy owls in general are pretty rare in Delaware.