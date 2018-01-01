Armed Robbery Investigation Underway in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. -- The Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night armed robbery in the Walkers Mill Mobile Home Park.

Around 10:05 p.m., police say two suspects approached a man as he was sitting in his car in the driveway of a home located in the 11,000 block of Sixth Street. One suspect opened the driver's side door and displayed a handgun, while demanding the victim turn over his cell phone and wallet. A second suspect started patting him down. Once the suspects got a hold the victim’s cell phone and wallet, they drove away in a get away car.

Police say the victim was not injured during the robbery.

The getaway car is described as a four door, dark in color passenger vehicle. Police report two other people remained in the getaway car during the robbery.

Investigators believe the robbery may be linked to three previous weekend robberies in Georgetown, Seaford, and Bridgeville.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident or any of the other robberies, they are asked to please contact the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850 . Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.