Man in Critical Condition After Hit-and-run Crash in Lincoln

Posted: Jan 01, 2018
By Madeleine Overturf
LINCOLN, Del.- A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's Eve in Lincoln. 

Delaware State Police said that shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, a 21-year-old New Castle man was walking on the northbound side of Route 113 near East Hudson Pond Road when a northbound car hit him. The car then stopped on a nearby shoulder briefly before driving away. 

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was initially taken to Milford Memorial Hospital before being flown to Christiana Hospital. Police say the man was impaired in some way, and that contributed to his involvement in the accident.

Police are now looking for the car that hit the man, although they don't know the make and model. Police say the car was described as maroon or red and it should have front end damage to the hood, bumper and lights. Police say the car is now also missing a driver's side mirror and possibly has a ruptured radiator.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Sargent A. Mendez at 302-703-3269.  Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

The stretch of Route 113 where the accident occurred was closed for nearly three hours on Sunday while police investigated the crash. 

