Temperatures Low But Spirits Stay High

Temperatures Low But Spirits Stay High

Posted: Jan 01, 2018 6:04 PM Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Hot coffee was busy being brewed up at the Salvation Army in Cambridge Monday morning and, now with cold temperatures, the shelter is at full capacity.

Jad Fattaleh, who manages the shelter, says it's been so cold, more people have been seeking shelter. Because of that, they're now open 24/7.

"Because of the cold, freezing temperatures, we don't want them outside to freeze of course," Fattaleh said.

And not too far away, at Cambridge Super Soda, Fazika Sataran was stocking shelves.

She says staying busy keeps her warm.

"Because I got to move around, so once I move here and there, I stay warm," Sataran said.

And layered up right outside, Miguel Pachaco says, it was so cold, his car broke.

"The anti-freeze started leaking and I feel like it's from the weather," Pachaco said.

Pachaco says now that that's fixed, he's ready to get back in his car and warm up at home.

Cold weather here on Delmarva not stopping people from enjoying their day and enjoying each other.

"If anything the comraderie, together with all of us, warms each other up too," Fattaleh said.

 

