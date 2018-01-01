Smoke Detector Credited with Saving Lives in Selbyville Fire

SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Delaware Fire Sprinkler Coalition says a working smoke detector helped a family escape a fire in Selbyville on Saturday.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, a fire broke out at a home on Bethany Road. Firefighters say smoke was showing once they got on scene, and an active fire was found in the attic. The Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company was in command of the incident, with the Roxana, Bishopville and Frankford fire companies assisting.

The Delaware Fire Sprinkler Coalition says the people who lived in the home were first alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms. After that, they were able to find the origin of the smoke in an electrical panel. The coalition says this chain of events may have saved lives, and helped the firefighters attack the blaze quickly.

There were no reported injuries in that fire.