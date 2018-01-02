Delaware State Police Issue Alert for Missing Teen - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware State Police Issue Alert for Missing Teen

Posted: Jan 02, 2018 7:38 AM Updated:
Marvin Ventura Almaraz Marvin Ventura Almaraz

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Seaford boy.

 Police said in a news release that 15-year-old Marvin Ventura Almaraz was last seen leaving his home in Seaford on foot at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Delaware issues a Gold Alert in the case of a disabled, elderly or suicidal person who is missing.

The release says troopers were unable to make contact with Almaraz to check on his welfare, and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Police described "a real concern" for his safety and welfare.

Anyone with information on Amaraz's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-8253.  Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • List of Cold Weather Shelters on Delmarva

    Cold Weather Shelters on Delmarva

    Jan 02, 2018 10:45 AM2018-01-02 15:45:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 11:09 AM EST2018-01-02 16:09:47 GMT
    Code Purple shelters are now open in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC file)Code Purple shelters are now open in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC file)
    Below is a list of cold weather shelters on Delmarva. Please contact the shelters with any questions. Sussex County, Delaware (Code Purple shelters) The organizing agency for Code Purple in Sussex is Love INC. For further information contact Executive DirMore
    Below is a list of cold weather shelters on Delmarva. Please contact the shelters with any questions. Sussex County, Delaware (Code Purple shelters) The organizing agency for Code Purple in Sussex is Love INC. For further information contact Executive DirMore

  • Deadly, Bone-chilling Cold Grips Wide Swath of US

    Deadly, Bone-chilling Cold Grips Wide Swath of US

    Jan 02, 2018 9:42 AM2018-01-02 14:42:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-01-02 14:46:58 GMT
    Steam rises from Lake Superior as the ship St. Clair comes to harbor during some of the coldest temps of the year, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Canal Park in Duluth, Minn. (Photo: AP)Steam rises from Lake Superior as the ship St. Clair comes to harbor during some of the coldest temps of the year, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at Canal Park in Duluth, Minn. (Photo: AP)
    Bone-chilling cold gripped much of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking century-old records and leading to several deaths that authorities attributed to exposure to the dangerously low temperatures.More
    Bone-chilling cold gripped much of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking century-old records and leading to several deaths that authorities attributed to exposure to the dangerously low temperatures.More

  • PRMC Welcomes First Baby of 2018

    PRMC Welcomes First Baby of 2018

    Jan 02, 2018 9:17 AM2018-01-02 14:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:17 AM EST2018-01-02 14:17:36 GMT
    Caelyn Dennard’s parents Jenson Dennard and Micaela Williams are celebrating her birth as well as her status of being first baby of the year at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. (Photo credit: PRMC) Caelyn Dennard’s parents Jenson Dennard and Micaela Williams are celebrating her birth as well as her status of being first baby of the year at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. (Photo credit: PRMC)
    Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland welcomed its first baby of the year at 1:24 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018, with the birth of Caelyn Dennard. She weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces and was 18 inches long.More
    Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland welcomed its first baby of the year at 1:24 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018, with the birth of Caelyn Dennard. She weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces and was 18 inches long.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices