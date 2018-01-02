Delaware State Police Issue Alert for Missing Teen

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Seaford boy.



Police said in a news release that 15-year-old Marvin Ventura Almaraz was last seen leaving his home in Seaford on foot at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Delaware issues a Gold Alert in the case of a disabled, elderly or suicidal person who is missing.



The release says troopers were unable to make contact with Almaraz to check on his welfare, and attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Police described "a real concern" for his safety and welfare.

Anyone with information on Amaraz's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-8253. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.