Delaware State Police Issue Alert for Missing Teen

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH FOR MOST OF DELMARVA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.More
