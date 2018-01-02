PRMC Welcomes First Baby of 2018 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

PRMC Welcomes First Baby of 2018

Posted: Jan 02, 2018
Caelyn Dennard’s parents Jenson Dennard and Micaela Williams are celebrating her birth as well as her status of being first baby of the year at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. (Photo credit: PRMC) Caelyn Dennard’s parents Jenson Dennard and Micaela Williams are celebrating her birth as well as her status of being first baby of the year at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. (Photo credit: PRMC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Peninsula Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the year at 1:24 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018, with the birth of Caelyn Dennard. She weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Parents Micaela Williams and Jenson Dennard of Salisbury said they were surprised and delighted to have a New Year’s Day baby.

"Her due date was Jan. 10, so we were not expecting it, but it was a great way to celebrate,” Williams said.

In addition to being PRMC’s first baby of the year, Caelyn is Williams’ first baby.

Along with a memorable birthday, Caelyn received a basket of beautiful baby items, including clothes, a handmade blanket and toys as a gift from the Junior Auxiliary Board. President Donna Anderson presented the
basket on behalf of the Junior Board.

 

