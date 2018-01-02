Cold Weather Shelters on Delmarva - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

List of Cold Weather Shelters on Delmarva

Posted: Jan 02, 2018 10:45 AM Updated:
Code Purple shelters are now open in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC file) Code Purple shelters are now open in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC file)

Below is a list of cold weather shelters on Delmarva. Please contact the shelters directly with any questions.

Kent County, Delaware (Code Purple shelters)


Code Purple has been declared through Jan. 6. Sanctuaries opening Friday evening:

Men
• Centennial United Methodist Church, 44 E. Mount Vernon St., Smyrna. 5 p.m.
• People’s Church of Dover, 46 S. Bradford St., Dover. 5 p.m.

Women
• Christ Church, 523 S. State St., Dover. 5 p.m.
• Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front St. 5 p.m.

For information about future locations, call the hotline at 1-800-733-6816.

Sussex County, Delaware (Code Purple shelters)

Code Purple is declared when temperatures fall below 32 degrees. Sanctuaries throughout the weekend and into next week:

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 202 N. North St., Seaford (men only). Check-in at 8:30 p.m.
• Gateway Fellowship, 8011 Cannon Road, Bridgeville (women and children only). Check-in at 8:30 p.m.
For both sites, dinner is provided at 7 p.m. at the CROSS building, 703 E. King St., Seaford, with transportation to Gateway Fellowship afterward.

• Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church St., Milford (men only). Check-in at 7 p.m.; meals provided on-site.

• OPENING JAN. 1: Laurel Nazarene, 100 Walnut Drive, Laurel (men, with separate space for fathers with children). Check-in at 7 p.m. Dinner provided at the CROSS building, 703 E. King St., Seaford, with transportation to and from the CROSS to be provided.

• Georgetown Presbyterian, 203 N. Bedford St., Georgetown. Call Pastor Mike at 302-344-1912 or leave a message at the church at 302-856-6842. The sanctuary is only open for extreme weather. People must call ahead about availability.

• Immanuel Code Purple Shelter, 37439 Oyster House Road, Rehoboth Beach, open nightly until April 1 regardless of the temperature (serving men and women). 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily.

For more information, call the hotline at 302-519-0024 or visit:
https://codepurplesussexcounty.com/

Maryland's Midshore Counties

The following agencies on the mid-shore provide homeless shelter services during winter months (December-March):

Caroline - Winter Haven - 410-963-3594 - www.winterhavencaroline.org

Dorchester - Delmarva Community Services - 410-901-2991

Kent - The Samaritan Group - 443-480-3564 or 410-810-7600

Queen Anne’s - Haven Ministries - 410-739-4363 - www.qacca.org

Talbot - Talbot Interfaith Shelter - 410-310-2316 or 410-253-5414 - www.talbotinterfaithshelter.org

Wicomico and Worcester Counties, Maryland

Christian Shelter
334 Barclay Street
Salisbury, MD 21804
410-749-5673
www.christianshelter.org

Cold Weather Shelter (Men/CESP)
Only available January - March
Click here for SCHEDULE
410-749-4357

Diakonia, Inc. 
12747 Old Bridge Road
Ocean City, MD 21842
410-213-0923
www.diakoniaoc.org

HALO (Hope and Life Outreach)
119 B. South Boulevard
Salisbury, MD 21804
410-543-2003 or
410-742-9356
www.haloministry.org

The Samaritan Shelter
814 Fourth Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
410-957-4310
www.thesamaritanshelter.org

Ocean City Cold Weather Shelter 
Call for availability 410-524-7474

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dozens Arrested for Impaired Driving During Holiday Week

    Dozens Arrested for Impaired Driving During Holiday Week

    Jan 03, 2018 3:33 AM2018-01-03 08:33:00 GMT
    Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:33 AM EST2018-01-03 08:33:31 GMT
    Heavy traffic is expected by AAA for the fourth of July weekend.Heavy traffic is expected by AAA for the fourth of July weekend.
    Maryland State Police say more than 180 people were charged with impaired driving during the holiday week.More
    Maryland State Police say more than 180 people were charged with impaired driving during the holiday week.More

  • Maryland SHA Uses Brine to Ahead of Snow Storm

    Maryland SHA Uses Brine to Ahead of Snow Storm

    Jan 02, 2018 10:47 PM2018-01-03 03:47:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:47 PM EST2018-01-03 03:47:25 GMT
    Maryland State Highway Administration makes up to 16,000 gallons of brine at a time.Maryland State Highway Administration makes up to 16,000 gallons of brine at a time.
    SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Highway Administration was making brine, a salt and water solution, all day on Tuesday ahead of the week's expected snowfall. Assistant District Engineer for Maintenance with SHA Dave Edwards said it takes a while to processMore
    Maryland State Highway Administration was making brine, a salt and water solution, all day on Tuesday ahead of the week's expected snowfall. More

  • Massive Turnout for Right to Work Public Hearing in Sussex County

    Massive Turnout for Right to Work Public Hearing in Sussex County

    Jan 02, 2018 4:20 PM2018-01-02 21:20:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-03 03:01:20 GMT
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A controversial ordinance that would end mandatory union membership in Sussex County attracted protesters and supporters from around the region. Ahead of Tuesday morning's 10:45 public hearing, dozens of people picketed in the GeorgetMore
    SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A controversial ordinance that would end mandatory union membership in Sussex County attracted protesters and supporters from around the region. Ahead of Tuesday morning's 10:45 public hearing, dozens of people picketed in the GeorgetMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • severe-weather-alert

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Severe Weather Alert - Winter Storm Warning

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 4:25 AM EST2018-01-03 09:25:13 GMT

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOST OF DELMARVA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY. 

    More

    THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOST OF DELMARVA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY. 

    More

  • Lewes Woman Arrested for 5th DUI and Drug Charges

    Lewes Woman Charged with 5th DUI and Drug Charges

    Jan 02, 2018 9:35 PM2018-01-03 02:35:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:39 PM EST2018-01-03 02:39:29 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police say they've arrested a Lewes woman Tuesday after they saw her run a red light and later discovered she was in possession of crack cocaine.More
    Delaware State Police say they've arrested a Lewes woman Tuesday after they saw her run a red light and later discovered she was in possession of crack cocaine. More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest of Cambridge Man

    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest of Cambridge Man

    Jan 02, 2018 8:51 PM2018-01-03 01:51:00 GMT
    Tuesday, January 2 2018 8:51 PM EST2018-01-03 01:51:22 GMT
    Courtesy of the Dorchester Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Dorchester Sheriff's Office
    The Dorchester Sheriff's Office says they arrested a Cambridge man Thursday on drug-related charges after pulling him over for a traffic stop.More
    The Dorchester Sheriff's Office says they arrested a Cambridge man Thursday on drug-related charges after pulling him over for a traffic stop. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices