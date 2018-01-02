Code Purple shelters are now open in Delaware. (Photo: WBOC file)

Below is a list of cold weather shelters on Delmarva. Please contact the shelters directly with any questions.

Kent County, Delaware (Code Purple shelters)



Code Purple has been declared through Jan. 6. Sanctuaries opening Friday evening:

Men

• Centennial United Methodist Church, 44 E. Mount Vernon St., Smyrna. 5 p.m.

• People’s Church of Dover, 46 S. Bradford St., Dover. 5 p.m.

Women

• Christ Church, 523 S. State St., Dover. 5 p.m.

• Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front St. 5 p.m.

For information about future locations, call the hotline at 1-800-733-6816.

Sussex County, Delaware (Code Purple shelters)

Code Purple is declared when temperatures fall below 32 degrees. Sanctuaries throughout the weekend and into next week:

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 202 N. North St., Seaford (men only). Check-in at 8:30 p.m.

• Gateway Fellowship, 8011 Cannon Road, Bridgeville (women and children only). Check-in at 8:30 p.m.

For both sites, dinner is provided at 7 p.m. at the CROSS building, 703 E. King St., Seaford, with transportation to Gateway Fellowship afterward.

• Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church St., Milford (men only). Check-in at 7 p.m.; meals provided on-site.

• OPENING JAN. 1: Laurel Nazarene, 100 Walnut Drive, Laurel (men, with separate space for fathers with children). Check-in at 7 p.m. Dinner provided at the CROSS building, 703 E. King St., Seaford, with transportation to and from the CROSS to be provided.

• Georgetown Presbyterian, 203 N. Bedford St., Georgetown. Call Pastor Mike at 302-344-1912 or leave a message at the church at 302-856-6842. The sanctuary is only open for extreme weather. People must call ahead about availability.

• Immanuel Code Purple Shelter, 37439 Oyster House Road, Rehoboth Beach, open nightly until April 1 regardless of the temperature (serving men and women). 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily.

For more information, call the hotline at 302-519-0024 or visit:

https://codepurplesussexcounty.com/

Maryland's Midshore Counties

The following agencies on the mid-shore provide homeless shelter services during winter months (December-March):

Caroline - Winter Haven - 410-963-3594 - www.winterhavencaroline.org

Dorchester - Delmarva Community Services - 410-901-2991

Kent - The Samaritan Group - 443-480-3564 or 410-810-7600

Queen Anne’s - Haven Ministries - 410-739-4363 - www.qacca.org

Talbot - Talbot Interfaith Shelter - 410-310-2316 or 410-253-5414 - www.talbotinterfaithshelter.org

Wicomico and Worcester Counties, Maryland

Christian Shelter

334 Barclay Street

Salisbury, MD 21804

410-749-5673

www.christianshelter.org



Cold Weather Shelter (Men/CESP)

Only available January - March

Click here for SCHEDULE

410-749-4357



Diakonia, Inc.

12747 Old Bridge Road

Ocean City, MD 21842

410-213-0923

www.diakoniaoc.org



HALO (Hope and Life Outreach)

119 B. South Boulevard

Salisbury, MD 21804

410-543-2003 or

410-742-9356

www.haloministry.org



The Samaritan Shelter

814 Fourth Street

Pocomoke City, MD 21851

410-957-4310

www.thesamaritanshelter.org



Ocean City Cold Weather Shelter

Call for availability 410-524-7474