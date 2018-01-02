Rehoboth Man Arrested for Stealing Medications

HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police have arrested a Rehoboth Beach man accused of stealing medications from an addiction recovery clinic.

Police said that on Christmas eve officers were called to Connections on East Street after a report of theft of medications. Police said an investigation revealed Samuel Ellis, 19, of Rehoboth Beach, was entering into the medicine room and taking medications, in addition to ingesting the medications he stole.

Police say when Ellis was approached by an employee, he became confrontational. He was taken to Milford Memorial Hospital for treatment before being taken to the Harrington Police Department for processing.

Ellis was charged with one count of theft and was released on $500 unsecured bond.