Emergency Sirens to be Tested in Delaware on Jan. 9

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police are alerting the public ahead of a test on the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert notification system. The quarterly test will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The sirens will sound between 10:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.



According to DEMA, there are 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek plants. The sirens will be activated for three to five minutes. The tests will be followed by a test message of the Emergency Alert System on local radio stations.



In the case of an actual emergency at either the Salem or Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations, the public would be alerted by the sirens to tune radios to one of the local EAS stations for important emergency instructions.



