Emergency Sirens to be Tested in Delaware on Jan. 9

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOST OF DELMARVA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY.More
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING AND A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOST OF DELMARVA FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
A major drug operation in Dorchester County was a 5-month undercover sting in and around the city of Cambridge.More
Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.More
Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.More