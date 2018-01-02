Md. Police Arrest Dozens for Impaired Driving During Holiday Wee - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Police Arrest Dozens for Impaired Driving During Holiday Week

Posted: Jan 02, 2018
BALTIMORE (AP/WBOC)- Maryland State Police say more than 180 people were charged with impaired driving during the holiday week.

The agency said in a statement Tuesday that more than 10,000 stops were made from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1. 

Troopers issued more than 6,500 citations, more than 7,500 warnings and nearly 1,500 safety equipment repair orders. In addition to the impaired driving arrests, police arrested 125 for criminal offenses and another 139 people who were found to be wanted on warrants. 

Also during that time, state police responded to more than 1,000 crashes, including five fatal crashes. Police said that last year troopers responded to 1,103 crashes, including 10 fatal crashes.

