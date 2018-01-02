Beebe Healthcare Announces First Baby of the Year

Katherine, Ellie, and Phil Spare enjoy some quiet time at Beebe’s Medical Center in Lewes after Ellie’s surprise arrival in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Ellis is Beebe Healthcare's first baby of 2018. (Photo: Beebe Healthcare)

LEWES, Del.- Ellie Spare joined the world at 1:51 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, making her Beebe Healthcare's first baby of 2018.

Mom, Katherine, and dad, Phil, were not prepared to have a New Year’s Day baby as Ellie was not due until mid-January, according to Beebe officials.

“I was doing laundry on Sunday and whoosh, my water broke,” recalls Katherine. The Millsboro couple was admitted to the hospital about 30 minutes later. Dr. Angela Caswell-Monack of Beebe Women’s Healthcare – Plantations delivered Ellie.

Beebe’s Women’s and Children’s Health team had put together donations for a basket for the First Baby to receive. The basket includes onesies, little booties, blankets, and more.

Ellie joins two siblings at home – a 6-year-old brother and a 22-year-old sister.

“We joke that Ellie is here only because of her brother,” said Phil. “We weren’t planning to have any more children, but her brother wished for a baby in a wishing well and two weeks later we found out we were pregnant!”