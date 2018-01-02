People Continue to Bundle Up and Brave the Bitter Cold

Salisbury, Md.- Nearly 90 percent of the country is starting off 2018 with sub-freezing temperatures, and Delmarva is no exception. Despite the cold, some brave souls ventured outside today for both leisure and work.



Two men were spotted running in the park despite the low wind chills and biting wind. Monty Sayler and Chris Hall spent their lunch break how they do everyday, by getting outside and stretching their legs.



"We run when it's 90 [degrees], we run when it's nine. It doesn't matter, we're out here and you just have to layer up and suck it up. And also be mentally ready," Sayler said.



However, some other folks opted to take a slower paced stroll through the zoo. The Dodson family bundled up and headed out to look for the reptiles and bears scattered around the zoological park.



"We've been cooped up in the house over the Christmas break so we decided to venture out a little bit today," Tracy Dodson said as she had baby Bella in hand and Ashley and Justin by her side.



The four looked for the animals, and found little birds huddling together under a heat lamp to stay warm.



But it wasn't all play for those who had to spend the day outside. Construction crews were hard at work all over town. They say they won't stop until the job is complete which could add up to a lot of time spend outdoors.



A few men also buried in hats and scarves waited in the cold at the bus stop. While they waited on their ride, they exchanged stories of just how frigid the temperatures are.



"It's so cold, when I got up this morning I was getting ready to come here. I get ready to open the door and there's two roaches knocking at the door saying 'can I come in? It's cold out here'," Amos Mitchell joked.