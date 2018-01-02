Millville Family Escapes Overnight House Fire

MILLVILLE, Del. - One Sussex County family escapes an overnight house fire that torched their house in the Mallard Creek subdivision.

Four Sussex County Vol. Fire Companies including Millville, Roxana, Frankford and Dagsboro responded to the 300 block of Manor Court for the house fire that ignited just after midnight on Tues, Jan. 2.

Sussex County Paramedic Unit were also called since the call stated their was the possibility of people trapped within the home.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been released.

