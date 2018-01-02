Maryland Senators Announce Over $200K to Fund Chesapeake Bay Env - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senators Announce Over $200K to Fund Chesapeake Bay Environmental Project

Posted: Jan 02, 2018 4:55 PM Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen have announced $287,900 in federal funding to the University of Maryland for the Maryland Sea Grant program through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The MDSG program works to protect the environmental and economic sustainability of the Chesapeake Bay through educational and restorative projects.

“Maintaining the health of the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland’s coastal waters is a team effort. The MDSG program has been an important contributor to this mission by bringing together environmental scientists, students, local business owners and community leaders to preserve our most valuable resources,” said Senator Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “This federal investment will help ensure that MDSG can continue to educate our future environmental leaders and develop sustainable solutions that will keep our Bay and our economy healthy for years to come.”

“The Maryland Sea Grant Program is an essential partner in efforts to improve the health and quality of the Bay,” said Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committees. “This funding will help MDSG continue their crucial work – from scientific research to community education and outreach. For recreation and for Maryland jobs, a clean and thriving Bay is essential, and I will continue to fight for Bay priorities in the Senate.”

The MDSG program is administered by the University System of Maryland and is a part of a network of 33 National Sea Grant programs.

Locally, the program utilizes educational outreach, scientific research and public awareness to support the preservation and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland’s coastal waters.

Through these initiatives, the MDSG has contributed $7.4 million to Maryland’s economy and helped create 140 jobs and 25 businesses in 2016. Maryland Sea Grant awards grants and funding to support researchers in emerging areas of science.

Their recent research has helped develop new approaches in oyster aquaculture businesses and contribute to the increase of the Chesapeake’s blue crab population.  

