DNREC Warns Visitors of Illegal Sledding on Delaware State Park Sand Dunes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – With winter now in full force and predictions of snow in the forecast, DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation reminds residents and visitors that sledding or snowboarding are illegal on dunes within Delaware state parks.

“Dunes contain fragile habitat and provide protection for the beaches and the communities that border them,” said Pat Cooper, Cape Henlopen State Park superintendent. “Recent storms have already caused some damage, so we’re asking the public to help protect the dunes.”

Except for marked crossings, dunes are closed year-round to pedestrian traffic and activities in Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks.