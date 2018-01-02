Icy Boats Put Freeze On Watermen's Wallets

BOZMAN, Md. - Breaking the ice, Guy Spurry was out in the cold weather Tuesday morning slowly chugging his boat through Broad Creek in Neavitt.

Not to oyster, he says, but to prepare.

"If you loosen (the ice) up now, you'll be alright when it does get warm," Spurry said.

Spurry says inches of ice has landlocked his and other watermen's boats.

He also says that and cold weather forced them to stop oystering altogether.

"It don't phase us much. I mean, most of us are alright financially, hopefully," Spurry said.

But just a few minutes drive away, Bunky Chance, also a waterman, says no work is no good.

"It's difficult working in this stuff, if you can't get out, you're not going to make the money you would make on a regular day," Chance said.

Chance says, unlike Spurry's boat, he can't work his way out of the ice.

All he can do is hope his boats won't be damaged because of the ice and the cold.

He says he's got heat lamps for that.

"Just trying to make some lemonade out of lemons at this point, you know?" Chance said.

Chance also says he'll be holding out until temperatures finally warm up. Spurry says he will too.

"We'll always find a way to get around it," Spurry said.

Temperatures are expected to warm up only slightly next week and Chance says, as long as there's still ice, he doesn't plan on bringing his boat out any time soon.